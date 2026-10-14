NVIDIA invests $250 million in UK AI safety research
Technology
NVIDIA just announced it's investing $250 million over five years to boost AI safety research in the UK
founder and CEO Jensen Huang shared the news, saying the money, $50 million each year, will help test and protect advanced AI systems.
Kanishka Narayan backs AI safety funding
UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said the donation would help ensure the AI of the future is safe, secure and that serves people's best interests.
The funding will back projects at top universities like Oxford, Imperial College, and UCL, focusing on making both AI and robotics safer, especially as concerns about unpredictable AI behavior keep growing.