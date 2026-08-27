NVIDIA rolls out local AI initiative amid US China rivalry
NVIDIA is rolling out a "local AI initiative" to make its chips work better with popular open-source Chinese AI models like DeepSeek V4 Flash and Alibaba's Qwen 3.8.
These open-source AI models are catching on fast because they're flexible, customizable, and more affordable, making them increasingly adopted among developers worldwide.
NVIDIA's move really shows how fierce the competition is getting between the US and China in the race for smarter tech.
NVIDIA flags possible US restrictions
There's a catch: NVIDIA just flagged that possible US government restrictions might limit its support for these Chinese-made AI models, which could hit its business hard.
At the same time, Chinese chipmakers, including Huawei with its Ascend processor family, and Alibaba have been developing their own hardware optimizations for open AI models, so NVIDIA has some serious competition ahead.
Still, despite all this drama, NVIDIA had a strong quarter and saw its stock jump more than 10% this year.