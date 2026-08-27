NVIDIA rolls out local AI initiative amid US China rivalry

NVIDIA is rolling out a "local AI initiative" to make its chips work better with popular open-source Chinese AI models like DeepSeek V4 Flash and Alibaba's Qwen 3.8.

These open-source AI models are catching on fast because they're flexible, customizable, and more affordable, making them increasingly adopted among developers worldwide.

NVIDIA's move really shows how fierce the competition is getting between the US and China in the race for smarter tech.