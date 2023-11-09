NVIDIA to launch 3 new AI chips for Chinese market

By Sanjana Shankar

The new chipsets could be unveiled on November 16

NVIDIA is said to be preparing for the launch of three new chips specifically for the Chinese market, as reported by local media source STAR Market Daily. This development follows a recent US decision that prohibits NVIDIA from selling two high-end AI chips and a leading gaming chip to Chinese companies. The upcoming chips, dubbed HGX H20, L20 PCIe, and L2 PCIe, could be unveiled as soon as November 16. The firm is yet to comment on these claims.

US export restrictions impact NVIDIA's sales

In October, NVIDIA revealed that new US export limitations would bar the company from selling two of its cutting-edge AI chips, the A800 and H800, both designed for the Chinese market in accordance with prior export regulations. Moreover, one of NVIDIA's premier gaming chips, the L40S, which was announced in August, would also be impacted by these constraints. US regulators accelerated the original deadline, resulting in the restrictions taking effect immediately on October 24.

NVIDIA dominates China's AI chip market

With over a 90% stake in China's $7 billion AI chip market, NVIDIA dominates the industry. However, experts suggest that the US restrictions could pave the way for local companies like Huawei Technologies to make headway. Earlier this year, Chinese internet titan Baidu placed a substantial order for Huawei AI chips. Sources indicate that Baidu's decision was made before the US restrictions were declared, foreseeing a future where it could no longer rely on NVIDIA for purchases.