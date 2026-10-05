NVIDIA unveils AI data center lineup at GTC 2026
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped a fresh lineup of AI data center gear at its GTC 2026 event, aiming to make data centers faster and more efficient.
CEO Jensen Huang says its all-in-one solutions are designed to save money and boost performance, with the LPX rack, featuring Rubin GPUs and Groq 3 LPU chips, taking center stage for its speed.
NVIDIA's LPX uses Groq $20B license
The LPX rack uses tech licensed from Groq for $20 billion, packing a Groq 3 LPU chip with big on-chip memory to cut down delays.
Alongside this, NVIDIA rolled out the Vera-Rubin NVL72 rack and Spectrum-6 SPX rack, rounding out a full package for AI providers.
The goal? Faster processing, better energy use, and helping companies get more value from their AI setups.