NVIDIA unveils RTX 50 series GPUs and AI tools in India Technology Jul 09, 2025

NVIDIA just dropped its new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at the "Future of AI" event in New Delhi.

Built on the latest Blackwell architecture, these cards are set to shake up gaming and content creation with advanced AI tech.

The RTX 5050 will cost around ₹27,000 and hits shelves via ASUS, MSI, and Indian system builders by late July.