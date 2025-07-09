NVIDIA unveils RTX 50 series GPUs and AI tools in India
NVIDIA just dropped its new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at the "Future of AI" event in New Delhi.
Built on the latest Blackwell architecture, these cards are set to shake up gaming and content creation with advanced AI tech.
The RTX 5050 will cost around ₹27,000 and hits shelves via ASUS, MSI, and Indian system builders by late July.
DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation boost performance
The new RTX 50 Series packs smart features like DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation to boost frame rates—no need for constant hardware upgrades.
Tools like RTX Neural Shaders make game graphics look sharper than ever, while laptops from HP and ASUS now come with built-in AI boosts for smoother gaming sessions and creative work.
AI tools for designers and developers
NVIDIA also showed off AI tools that help designers and developers—like AI Arch Design, which can turn a quick sketch into a full-on 3D model in seconds.
So whether you're gaming or creating, these GPUs are ready to level up your projects.