NVIDIA unveils Rubin at CES to cut inference token costs

NVIDIA just dropped its latest AI supercomputing platform, Rubin, at CES 2026. The big news? Rubin is designed to make running huge AI models way more affordable.

NVIDIA says it can cut inference token costs by up to 10 times and needs only one-fourth of the graphics cards compared to its last-generation Blackwell system for training mixture-of-experts (MoE) models.

It's all thanks to a fresh "extreme codesign" setup where six different chips team up as one powerful supercomputer.