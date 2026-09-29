NVIDIA's Jensen Huang says AI reshapes which skills matter
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang thinks AI is changing what skills matter most.
On The Ezra Klein Show, he said that knowing things like long division and multiplication tables isn't as crucial now, since AI can handle those tasks.
Instead, he believes we're trading these basics for more advanced thinking skills, a shift that's sparking debate among tech leaders about how fast AI should move and what we might lose along the way.
Jensen Huang calls AI restrictions 'hoax'
Huang wants to speed up AI development and calls broad restrictions a "hoax," focusing on the benefits.
But others, like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, are pushing for caution and better safety measures so technology doesn't outpace our ability to control it.
As countries race to develop smarter AI, the big challenge is making sure we keep up with both innovation and safety, without leaving important skills or values behind.