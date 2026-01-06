Next Article
NVIDIA's new Vera Rubin chips promise a big AI speed boost
Technology
NVIDIA just announced its Vera Rubin chip platform at CES, and it's a big leap for AI tech.
These new chips deliver five times the power of previous models, with the flagship server packing 72 graphics units and 36 CPUs to handle intense AI workloads.
What makes Vera Rubin stand out?
You can link over 1,000 of these chips together for seriously faster AI tasks—improving the efficiency of generating tokens—the fundamental unit of AI systems—by 10 times.
NVIDIA is also rolling out smarter memory tech for snappier responses and new networking gear to keep everything connected smoothly.
The Vera Rubin platform launches later this year as NVIDIA aims to stay ahead of rivals like AMD and Google.