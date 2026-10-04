Off-By-1-Labs study finds large language models patch 26% of bugs

The team noticed a lot of "fix-like" patches from AI that actually introduced fresh bugs or changed how apps work.

Keith Hoodlet, who leads Off-By-1-Labs, pointed out that humans need to double-check these fixes to avoid surprises.

The study suggests AI is better at spotting issues than fixing them solo, for now.

If you're curious, the research tools (called FLAWED) were released on GitHub for researchers to conduct their own studies.