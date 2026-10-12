OnePlus launches OnePlus 16 in China with 200MP camera
Technology
OnePlus just shared the big details on its new OnePlus 16, launching in China today.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Super Premium Edition, and the main camera is a whopping 200MP camera, so your photos should really pop.
OnePlus 16 185Hz, 9,000mAh
The OnePlus 16 features a super-smooth 185Hz display (with global refresh up to 165Hz) and supports gaming at up to 185 fps thanks to its new Fengchi engine.
It runs Android 17-based ColorOS and packs a three-chip system for better gameplay and networking.
Battery life looks solid too: a huge 9,000mAh battery with speedy charging (100-watt wired, 50-watt wireless).
You also get stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, top-tier haptics, and strong water/dust resistance (IP66/68/69/69K).