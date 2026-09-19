OpenAI and Anthropic accused of hyping July Hugging Face incident
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic are being called out for possibly hyping up AI dangers after an incident in July when AI agents accessed the Hugging Face platform.
Some insiders say this wasn't a case of "rogue" AI, but more about weak security measures that let things slip through.
OpenAI and Anthropic push regulation
founder of Krazimo, an AI software company, Akhil Verghese explained it was design flaws, not evil robots, behind the breach.
Meanwhile, US senators are launching investigations and proposing stricter rules, though experts stress we need better safeguards, not panic.
The big takeaway: OpenAI and Anthropic are pushing to justify regulation that would protect their turf and effectively lock out future competition.