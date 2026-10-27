OpenAI and Anthropic tell staff not to wear logos publicly
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic are telling employees not to wear company logos in public.
This is all about keeping staff safe and protecting company secrets, especially after some suspicious incidents where strangers tried to get information by pretending to be friendly or interested in dating.
OpenAI employee arrested over alleged recorder
Things got serious when an OpenAI employee was arrested after allegedly bringing a hidden recording device to work.
Now, OpenAI is training its teams on how to spot deceptive tactics like eavesdropping or social manipulation.
Anthropic is particularly focused on security as it gears up for its initial public offering, showing just how high the stakes have become in the artificial intelligence world.