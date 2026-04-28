OpenAI and Microsoft tweak deal, Azure no longer exclusive host
Technology
OpenAI and Microsoft just tweaked their partnership, so now ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools aren't stuck on Microsoft Azure anymore.
If Azure can't handle something, OpenAI can turn to other cloud services (think Google Cloud or others).
Still, Microsoft stays the main host for OpenAI by default.
OpenAI to pay Microsoft until 2030
Microsoft keeps a non-exclusive license to OpenAI's tech until 2032 but won't share revenue with them anymore. Instead, OpenAI will pay Microsoft (with a cap) until 2030.
This move could mean cheaper access for developers and users since there are more hosting choices, and it also ramps up competition between big tech companies in the AI space.