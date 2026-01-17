OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google drop new AI tools for healthcare

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google just rolled out fresh AI tools aimed at shaking up healthcare. Their latest tech promises smarter health insights and easier medical record management—making life a bit simpler for patients and doctors alike.

What's new from OpenAI? OpenAI's ChatGPT Health (launched Jan 7) lets users upload health records from apps like Apple Health and Function.

Developed in close collaboration with physicians around the world, it keeps health conversations in a dedicated space and OpenAI says health data will not be used to train new models.

Anthropic & Google join the party Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare (Jan 11) can quickly sum up patient histories and spot patterns to help docs make better calls.

Meanwhile, Google's MedGemma 1.5 (Jan 13) analyzes both medical text and images to support smarter decisions in clinics.