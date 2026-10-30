OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says cloud beats PCs for AI
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said running AI on personal computers isn't the way forward, arguing that cloud computing does a better job of sharing resources like RAM.
He made these comments just as the PC market is slowing down and hardware prices are climbing, thanks to heavy demand from the AI world.
Gamers push back, AI industry strained
Not everyone agrees: gamers and tech enthusiasts are pushing back, saying big companies shouldn't decide how people use their devices.
Meanwhile, the AI industry is dealing with higher costs and chip shortages.
Still, Altman stands by his view that cloud computing is key for meeting global needs and maximizing utilization in a very constrained environment.