OpenAI claims disproof of exponential time hypothesis and physics advances
Technology
OpenAI claims it has disproved the entire Exponential Time Hypothesis, a major hypothesis in computer science that's stumped experts for years.
Along with this, they've also made progress on the Kakeya conjecture and advanced our understanding of quantum field theories tied to how particles interact in physics.
OpenAI shares raw research, invites experts
Instead of keeping things under wraps, OpenAI is putting out their research as best understood as a form of raw research data so other scientists can check and build on it.
OpenAI has reached out to external experts and says it wants them to act as "shepherds."
Some of the raw information is now on GitHub, but the physics group is holding off on releasing the AI-produced artifacts and is working on writing it up itself.