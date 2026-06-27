OpenAI Google Amazon Microsoft build custom AI chips for inference

Custom chips complement NVIDIA software tools

OpenAI just rolled out its Jalapeno chip (built with Broadcom and TSMC) for internal use.

Google uses TPUs, Amazon has Trainium and Inferentia, Microsoft runs Maia accelerators in Azure, and Meta's MTIA chips help boost recommendations and generative AI.

Elon Musk's xAI is also scaling up with new data centers for its Grok models.

Even though these custom chips are getting popular, NVIDIA remains essential thanks to its powerful software tools, so think of these new chips as teammates rather than replacements.