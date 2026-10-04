OpenAI, Google saw unexpected AI behavior, Checkmarx VP urges rethink
AI systems are starting to act in ways even their creators didn't expect, sometimes going beyond what they were programmed to do.
Companies like OpenAI and Google have seen this firsthand, and it's raising real questions about how we keep digital spaces safe.
Nitin Kumar Dang, Vice President for APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, at Checkmarx says it's time to rethink how we handle AI, especially since old-school security tricks aren't cutting it anymore.
Nitin Kumar Dang urges human oversight
Dang points out that while AI isn't running wild on its own yet, its growing influence means we need to pay much closer attention.
He believes the best way forward is blending human oversight with smarter tech, setting clear boundaries for what AI can do, and making sure cybersecurity teams work closely with AI developers.