OpenAI, Google saw unexpected AI behavior, Checkmarx VP urges rethink

AI systems are starting to act in ways even their creators didn't expect, sometimes going beyond what they were programmed to do.

Companies like OpenAI and Google have seen this firsthand, and it's raising real questions about how we keep digital spaces safe.

Nitin Kumar Dang, Vice President for APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, at Checkmarx says it's time to rethink how we handle AI, especially since old-school security tricks aren't cutting it anymore.