OpenAI is building a social network that requires biometric verification
OpenAI is quietly working on a new social app designed as a 'real people only' concept that aims to make it difficult for bots to join.
A small team (fewer than 10 folks) is developing it, and they're exploring biometric checks like Face ID or iris scans (think Worldcoin Orb) to make sure everyone's legit.
Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, founded and chairs Tools for Humanity.
Biometric verification
Instead of just phone numbers or emails, this platform is exploring biometric options to confirm you're human—putting it a step ahead of Facebook, X, and others.
Once you're in, you could create AI-generated images or videos using tools similar to ChatGPT and Sora.
Addressing bot issue
OpenAI's network wants to take on X, Threads, Instagram, TikTok—the whole crew—by solving the bot problem that plagues these platforms.
Even Instagram's Adam Mosseri has noticed "feeds are starting to fill up with synthetic everything," so OpenAI's timing feels spot-on for anyone tired of fakes online.