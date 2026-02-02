OpenAI is building a social network that requires biometric verification Technology Feb 02, 2026

OpenAI is quietly working on a new social app designed as a 'real people only' concept that aims to make it difficult for bots to join.

A small team (fewer than 10 folks) is developing it, and they're exploring biometric checks like Face ID or iris scans (think Worldcoin Orb) to make sure everyone's legit.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, founded and chairs Tools for Humanity.