OpenAI launches ChatGPT work in India on GPT-5.6 models
OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Work in India, a smarter AI assistant that can juggle tasks across your favorite apps.
Built on the latest GPT-5.6 models (Sol, Terra, and Luna), it helps you whip up documents and spreadsheets by pulling information from all your connected tools.
OpenAI says it was designed to complete complex, multi-step tasks and stay with complex projects for hours.
Revamped app consolidates chat work Codex
The revamped desktop app now puts Chat, Work, and Codex all in one spot for smoother navigation.
You can plug in services like Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, calendars, and even your CRM, making it much easier to manage everything from one place.
Features like Scheduled Tasks and an in-app browser aim to boost productivity even more.
The global rollout is happening now, so everyone should get access within a day.