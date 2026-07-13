OpenAI launches GPT-Live voice model that listens and speaks simultaneously

GPT-Live supports interruptions and web searches

You can interrupt, pause, or ask it to slow down on the fly. It handles web searches and complex tasks behind the scenes, then brings those answers right into your chat.

GPT-Live keeps up with you without missing a beat, even through background noise, and can show info cards for stuff like weather or maps.

It's available in two versions (regular and Mini), with API access coming soon. User tests say it's faster, more attentive, and just plain easier to use than older models.