OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Anthropic join Raise US raising $1B
OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, and Anthropic are teaming up with nonprofit Raise US to help Americans handle the changes AI is bringing to jobs.
Together, they're aiming to raise $1 billion for a national platform that supports state leaders in building smarter workforce strategies, and they've already hit the halfway mark.
Raise US pilots workforce programs
Raise US is piloting its approach in Arkansas, Maryland, Utah, and Connecticut, covering a mix of political backgrounds, to see what really works for workers.
They're trying out ideas like wage insurance and short time compensation.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's advanced AI models are getting attention too; their Mythos model just got limited approval from the US government.
As former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo put it, "America has a technology strategy for leading the global AI competition. It does not yet have a people strategy - and we cannot lead without one."