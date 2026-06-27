OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon and Anthropic join Raise US raising $1B

Raise US pilots workforce programs

Raise US is piloting its approach in Arkansas, Maryland, Utah, and Connecticut, covering a mix of political backgrounds, to see what really works for workers.

They're trying out ideas like wage insurance and short time compensation.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's advanced AI models are getting attention too; their Mythos model just got limited approval from the US government.

As former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo put it, "America has a technology strategy for leading the global AI competition. It does not yet have a people strategy - and we cannot lead without one."