OpenAI model solved Navier-Stokes and 372 research problems, unsettling mathematicians

OpenAI's artificial intelligence model (AI) made headlines on October 6 by cracking at least 372 tough math problems from 719 research papers.

This comes about a month after the same AI solved the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem in only 88 hours.

Mathematician Alvaro Lozano-Robledo called it "possibly the single most important day in the history of mathematics."

But not everyone is celebrating.