OpenAI model solved Navier-Stokes and 372 research problems, unsettling mathematicians
OpenAI's artificial intelligence model (AI) made headlines on October 6 by cracking at least 372 tough math problems from 719 research papers.
This comes about a month after the same AI solved the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem in only 88 hours.
Mathematician Alvaro Lozano-Robledo called it "possibly the single most important day in the history of mathematics."
But not everyone is celebrating.
Mathematicians warn AI's opacity threatens creativity
Many mathematicians, like Hugo Duminil-Copin, are uneasy about how fast AI is taking over. They worry that if we can't see how AI gets its answers, it could make human creativity less important.
Thousands of researchers have even warned that letting AI run wild might "sterilize the field" of math, meaning solutions divorced from human understanding, said Martin Hairer of EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The debate is growing as more scientists wonder how to keep research creative and diverse with AI in the mix.