OpenAI rolls out Spud for professionals, targets half business revenue Technology Apr 16, 2026

OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, is rolling out a new AI model called Spud, built especially for "high-value professional work."

This shift is part of its bigger plan to focus less on regular users and more on helping businesses, aiming to have one-half of its revenue come from business clients by the end of the year.

Spud promises sharper reasoning and more reliable results, so it's definitely not just another chatbot.