OpenAI rolls out Spud for professionals, targets half business revenue
OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, is rolling out a new AI model called Spud, built especially for "high-value professional work."
This shift is part of its bigger plan to focus less on regular users and more on helping businesses, aiming to have one-half of its revenue come from business clients by the end of the year.
Spud promises sharper reasoning and more reliable results, so it's definitely not just another chatbot.
OpenAI and Anthropic vie for business
OpenAI isn't alone in this space: Anthropic (started by some former OpenAI team members) is making waves with its safety-focused Claude model and growing fast.
To keep up, Denise Dresser is reaching out directly to companies, hoping to make OpenAI the go-to name for automating tough workplace tasks.
Even though neither company is profitable yet, both are racing to win over businesses as AI becomes a bigger deal at work.