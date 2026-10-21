You can soon access OpenAI's AI models on Google Cloud
What's the story
In a major development, OpenAI has announced that its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and Codex coding agent will soon be available on Google Cloud. The partnership comes as a strategic move by both companies to expand their reach in the enterprise sector. The deal will see OpenAI's latest models, including GPT-6 Astra, being integrated into Google Cloud's Model Garden.
Accessibility
How to access?
The partnership will make OpenAI's models available for purchase through the Google Cloud Marketplace.
Customers will also be able to use their existing cloud spending commitments for these purchases.
This move is part of OpenAI's strategy to reach more enterprise customers with its cutting-edge AI technology.
The deal also allows customers in regulated industries to access OpenAI models through Google Cloud's access controls and data governance tools.
Strategic move
Google's cloud strategy
The deal with OpenAI is a major step in Google's strategy to position its cloud unit as a neutral platform, offering customers a wider choice of models.
This comes after the company signed a cloud deal with OpenAI last year to provide it more computing capacity.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, had previously told Reuters that the platform welcomes any model popular with developers.
Expansion
Expanding distribution
OpenAI's move to partner with Google Cloud comes after its exclusive distribution deal with Microsoft expired in April.
Since then, the company has expanded its distribution to Amazon Web Services and now Google Cloud.
This is a major development in the AI industry as hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are becoming key distributors of top AI models.
Model enhancement
Enhancing Google Cloud's AI capabilities
The integration of OpenAI's models into Google Cloud will enhance its existing AI capabilities.
This includes the Antigravity coding tool and the cloud's model garden.
The move comes as part of a broader industry trend where hyperscalers are becoming the main commercial channels for frontier AI labs, taking a cut from sales through their platforms.