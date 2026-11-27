OpenAI tests ChatGPT update merging chat and work usage limits
OpenAI is testing a new ChatGPT update that merges Chat and Work usage into one shared limit.
Some Pro users are worried this means they'll hit their cap faster, especially if they rely on advanced reasoning models.
The good news? OpenAI says chats using the Instant model will still be unlimited and won't count against this combined allowance.
OpenAI December rollout and efficiency push
The updated system is set to roll out more broadly in December, following moves by other AI companies to streamline services and manage growing demand.
OpenAI says it's also working on making its models more efficient, so subscribers can get more done without needing to upgrade their plans.