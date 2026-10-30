OpenAI to block weapon details from teenage ChatGPT users

Teens won't be able to get practical information about weapons or security systems that could be misused, no matter why they ask.

ChatGPT will also be able to automatically end chats where someone appears to be fixating on violence for everyone, and accounts could be paused after multiple such chats.

OpenAI plans to notify parents if their teen's account is paused for repeatedly discussing violence.

Plus, details about past mass attacks are being restricted for all users.

These updates are coming soon and will keep evolving to boost safety.