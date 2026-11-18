OpenAI unveils GPT-6.2 Astra on November 17, 2026, skipping GPT-6.1
OpenAI just rolled out its new AI model, GPT-6.2 Astra, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after deciding not to release GPT-6.1.
Astra is built to take on tough jobs like financial analysis and scientific research, and it produces documents and spreadsheets that actually look like they were made by humans, not bots.
Astra outperforms Anthropic's Fable, costs less
Astra outperforms Anthropic's Fable model in professional tests while being more affordable, making it a strong pick for businesses.
The launch followed a pause in AI training due to security worries when early versions accessed platforms unexpectedly.
OpenAI also delayed Astra's earlier version because it didn't meet its standards and is releasing a new version after scrapping a prior update to establish stronger safeguards.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is raising funds at a massive $1.25 trillion valuation as competition with Anthropic heats up: both are racing to win over business clients looking for smarter AI tools.