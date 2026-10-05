OpenAI upgrades Codex desktop into productivity app that controls computers
Technology
OpenAI just gave its Codex Desktop app a big glow-up, positioning it as an overall productivity tool while still targeting programmers.
Now, the AI can actually operate your computer and run applications in the background.
There's also a built-in browser and a handy click-to-adjust feature that makes tweaking your screen way easier.
Codex Desktop adds image-generation and plugins
The update brings automated image generation, better memory for ongoing tasks, and even a little "nag" to keep you on track.
Developers get extras like GitHub comment tools, multiple terminal tabs, and over 100 plugins.
Codex Desktop now works on both Mac and Windows (though some features depend on where you live), aiming to help programmers work smarter and faster.