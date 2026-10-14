OpenAI used its AI to identify alleged corporate spy internally
OpenAI just used its own AI to spot an alleged corporate spy working inside the company.
After a security sweep on September 30 turned up a hidden recording device in a conference room, investigators traced it back to an employee who joined last year.
The FBI stepped in and arrested the person on October 9, 2026.
OpenAI forensics found evidence, employee detained
OpenAI's AI tools dug through forensic data from the device and evidence suggesting that this same employee was planning to install more bugs.
As things unfolded, the suspect's access was gradually cut off until they were let go and taken into custody.
OpenAI says none of its core technology or customer information was compromised.
OpenAI says, "We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance. Our security program is designed to protect against a wide range of threat actors, from insider risks to cybercriminals to nation states, and this case is an example of how AI can help address these sophisticated security threats."