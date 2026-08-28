OpenAI's Codex may gain 'Persistent mode' to stay active
OpenAI is reportedly working on a new "Persistent mode" for its Codex AI, which means the assistant could stay active and help you code until you hit pause.
This upgrade was spotted on its GitHub, hinting that a rollout could be coming soon.
If released, Codex would work more like a round-the-clock helper, no more sessions cutting off mid-task.
Codex may add 'reasoning-effort' and 'Proactivity'
The update may also introduce a "reasoning effort" option so you can control how much brainpower Codex uses (and save on resources during long jobs).
Another possible feature, called "Proactivity," might let Codex automatically suggest or start follow-up tasks after finishing your command.
These changes aim to fix common user frustrations and keep OpenAI competitive with big names like Microsoft and Meta as everyone races to build smarter AI assistants.