OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol tops design arena, Greg Brockman praises

OpenAI plans ChatGPT rollout for Sol

Sol comes with advanced modes for better reasoning and problem-solving, plus it's shown strong results in biology and cybersecurity tests (with built-in safety features too).

After some serious testing (think 700,000 GPU hours) it's currently available to select partners by API.

The good news? OpenAI plans to roll out Sol more widely through ChatGPT soon, alongside two other models called Terra and Luna, making these tools even more accessible for developers and businesses.