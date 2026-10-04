OpenClaw AI by Peter Steinberger sparks messaging app security worries
Technology
OpenClaw is the latest AI tool making waves online. Created by Peter Steinberger, it communicates with users through messaging apps such as iMessage or WhatsApp.
While that sounds super convenient, its rapid rise has also sparked some serious security worries.
OpenClaw updates fix flaws, risks persist
OpenClaw can handle your messages for you, but it needs deep access to your system to work.
That's got experts raising eyebrows, especially since we've already seen fake repos and cryptocurrency scams emerge.
The good news? Recent updates have fixed some big security flaws, but even Steinberger admits there's still work to do as AI tools keep evolving.
If you're curious about trying OpenClaw, just be extra careful where you download it from!