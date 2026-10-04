OpenClaw AI by Peter Steinberger sparks messaging app security worries

OpenClaw can handle your messages for you, but it needs deep access to your system to work.

That's got experts raising eyebrows, especially since we've already seen fake repos and cryptocurrency scams emerge.

The good news? Recent updates have fixed some big security flaws, but even Steinberger admits there's still work to do as AI tools keep evolving.

If you're curious about trying OpenClaw, just be extra careful where you download it from!