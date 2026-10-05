OpenClaw chatbot from Peter Steinberger racks over 148,000 GitHub stars

You can personalize OpenClaw by adding new skills or integrations, making it feel more like your own AI sidekick.

But with all its popularity, there have been some big security concerns: think fake repositories, data leaks, and prompt injection attacks.

Steinberger has patched many issues lately, but admits prompt injections are still tricky, so he encourages users to stay careful online.

Other AI-agent platforms like Moltbook are facing similar challenges too, reminding us that keeping AIs secure is an ongoing job.