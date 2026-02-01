OpenClaw is the free AI assistant everyone is talking about
OpenClaw, a free AI assistant made by Peter Steinberger, is blowing up online. It runs on Mac, Windows, or Linux and remembers your stuff across sessions.
Its "heartbeat" feature can wake the agent proactively to monitor or act on things like inboxes, files, and schedule.
OpenClaw can run commands, automate browsers, and connect with 50+ integrations, including productivity tools and smart home devices.
It can learn your habits and even your moods
OpenClaw learns your habits—so it knows the difference between work emails and personal ones—and gives you daily updates on deadlines or news through apps you already use.
You can customize its personality for different vibes or workflows.
It also hooks into WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Discord, iMessage—the works.
Use with caution
The hype is real thanks to many community contributors adding new features fast.
But heads up: security researchers found some risky third-party add-ons that could be used for shady stuff if you're not careful.
So while OpenClaw's powerful (and fun), users are being warned to stick to trusted integrations for now.