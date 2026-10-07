OpenClaw project hits over 148,000 GitHub stars amid security concerns

With concerns like scam risks and system hacks popping up, the team has already rolled out 34 security-related commits to patch things like a one-click remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability and command injection flaws.

Steinberger points out this isn't just OpenClaw's problem: "Remember that prompt injection is still an industry-wide unsolved problem, so it's important to use strong models and to study our security best practices."

He's continuing to work on additional security improvements as AI keeps evolving.