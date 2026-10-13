OPPO begins global ColorOS 17 rollout on October 29

OPPO is rolling out its new ColorOS 17 update globally starting October 29, kicking off with devices like the OPPO Find N6 and Reno16 Pro 5G.

The update will reach more models in phases through early 2027.

Realme and OnePlus users can also look forward to getting ColorOS 17 soon, though OPPO has already confirmed a detailed ColorOS 17 rollout schedule for its devices, including October 2026, November 2026, December 2026, and Q1 2027.