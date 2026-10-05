OPPO unveils F35 Pro and F35 in India, 8,000mAh batteries
OPPO just dropped its new F35 Pro and F35 phones in India.
Both come with huge 8,000mAh batteries (yep, you read that right) and an 80W charger in the box, so you can scroll and snap all day.
Selfie fans will love the 50MP front cameras.
The F35 Pro has a roomy 6.78-inch display, while the regular F35 is a bit more compact at 6.57-inch.
High-refresh displays, Dimensity chips, Oct 11
The F35 Pro features a crisp 1.5K AMOLED screen with super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate and crazy-bright 3,600-nit peak brightness; the standard F35 offers an FHD+ AMOLED at up to 120-hertz.
Both are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips and run on ColorOS 16 (Android 16), plus they're IP69K-rated for water and dust resistance, handy for everyday mishaps!
The Pro model also supports cool extras like 4K video recording and Dual-View Video mode.
Sales kick off October 11 across major online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon), and offline stores in multiple color options.