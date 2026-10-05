OPPO unveils F35 Pro and F35 in India, 8,000mAh batteries

The F35 Pro features a crisp 1.5K AMOLED screen with super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate and crazy-bright 3,600-nit peak brightness; the standard F35 offers an FHD+ AMOLED at up to 120-hertz.

Both are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips and run on ColorOS 16 (Android 16), plus they're IP69K-rated for water and dust resistance, handy for everyday mishaps!

The Pro model also supports cool extras like 4K video recording and Dual-View Video mode.

Sales kick off October 11 across major online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon), and offline stores in multiple color options.