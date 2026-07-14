OSFI warns Canadian banks and insurers of AI cyber risks

OSFI's email gave tips on how to step up risk strategies, especially with tools like Anthropic's Claude Mythos now in the mix, an AI that's pretty good at breaking into older systems.

Big Canadian banks like RBC, TD, and BMO are already boosting their investments in AI-powered cybersecurity.

RBC's CTO, Bruce Ross, said the industry is dealing with it by building its own AI defenses and will continue to do that.

OSFI is encouraging all financial institutions to strengthen their governance as these threats keep evolving.