Oura acquires Counsel Health for $625 million to add doctor chat
Oura, the smart ring known for tracking sleep and health, is buying AI primary care company Counsel Health for $625 million.
Soon, Oura users will be able to chat with real doctors and access 24/7 medical AI right from the app.
CEO Tom Hale says this move brings them closer to making Oura a true "doctor in your pocket."
The deal should wrap up by late 2026.
Oura adds clinical advice and prescriptions
This is Oura's third big buy this year, following Galen AI and Doublepoint AI.
With Counsel Health on board, users can expect more advanced health support: think clinical advice, prescriptions, and help with everything from reproductive health to heart issues.