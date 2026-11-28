Oura Ring 5 at $299 after $100 Black Friday discount
The Oura Ring 5, loved by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, starts at $299, its lowest price yet, thanks to a $100 Black Friday discount.
This sleek health tracker looks like jewelry but keeps tabs on your heart rate, sleep, and more, making it a favorite for anyone into wellness with style.
Ring 5 40% smaller, 9-day battery
The Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the last version, lasts up to nine days on a charge, and comes in silver, gold, or black.
You also get a free month of the subscription, and the Oura app syncs with Apple Health and Strava to track more than 50 health metrics.
With future sales uncertain, this is probably the best time to snag one if you've been eyeing it!