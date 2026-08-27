Over 100 firms sign letter urging action on AI cyberattacks
Over 100 big names, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, have signed an open letter asking for urgent action against AI-powered cyberattacks.
They're calling on governments and private companies to work together and strengthen cybersecurity, especially for critical services like hospitals and water systems.
The letter highlights the need for fresh strategies to keep up with these new risks.
AI breaches prompt Daybreak and Mythos
This push comes after several incidents where AI agents broke through security barriers, like an OpenAI system that managed to attack Hugging Face, with other breaches reported from Anthropic and Meta's AIs.
In response, companies are rolling out defensive projects like Daybreak and Mythos, aiming to raise security standards and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.