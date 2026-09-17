Oversight Board tells Meta to remove AI deepfakes from Facebook
Technology
Meta's Oversight Board just told the company to remove some AI-generated deepfake videos from Facebook, saying their current rules are not cutting it.
This comes after two clips, one faking a politician making harsh comments about refugees and another showing a young Muslim campaigner in an absurd light, sparked big concerns about how Meta handles misleading content.
Meta Oversight Board proposes 9 rules
The Oversight Board is not stopping at takedowns: they have suggested nine new rules for Meta.
Think: labeling high-risk deepfakes, tougher penalties for repeat offenders, pushing sketchy content lower in your feed, and warning screens before you watch.
They're also pushing for stronger action against harassment.
So far, Meta has been approached for comment.