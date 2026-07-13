Oxford University begins 50 person trial of Bundibugyo ebolavirus vaccine

Recruitment is already underway, and vaccinations could begin soon once approved.

The Serum Institute of India quickly made about 620,000 doses for future use and supplied 4,000 for this study.

Funding comes from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which would initially invest up to $8.6 million to back the project.

If all goes well, more trials are planned in Uganda, potentially bringing faster protection to places that need it most.