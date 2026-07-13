Oxford University begins 50 person trial of Bundibugyo ebolavirus vaccine
Technology
Oxford University just started testing a new vaccine aimed at stopping Bundibugyo ebolavirus, which has caused an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.
50 healthy volunteers in Oxford will help researchers see if the shot is safe and triggers a good immune response.
Serum Institute supplies 4,000 doses
Recruitment is already underway, and vaccinations could begin soon once approved.
The Serum Institute of India quickly made about 620,000 doses for future use and supplied 4,000 for this study.
Funding comes from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which would initially invest up to $8.6 million to back the project.
If all goes well, more trials are planned in Uganda, potentially bringing faster protection to places that need it most.