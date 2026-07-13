Oxford University begins recruitment for Ebola vaccine trials in UK
Technology
Oxford University has begun recruitment for human trials for a new Ebola vaccine, just 57 days after the latest outbreak was declared.
Backed by CEPI, the trial is testing the vaccine's safety and immune response in 50 healthy adults in Oxford, UK hoping to bring some much-needed progress against this dangerous virus.
Vaccine uses Oxford AstraZeneca technology
The vaccine uses the same technology as the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot and was developed by Oxford Vaccine Group with help from the Pandemic Sciences Institute.
The Serum Institute of India quickly produced around 620,000 doses for emergencies and sent 4,000 for this trial.
More trials are already being planned in Uganda as the outbreak grows, showing just how urgent an effective solution is right now.