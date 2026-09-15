Palantir, NVIDIA and Microsoft shift AI partnerships over data security

Palantir and NVIDIA are rethinking how they work with big AI players like Anthropic and OpenAI, all because of concerns about keeping their data safe.

Palantir has pressed Anthropic for irrevocable zero-data-retention guarantees, while NVIDIA limits Anthropic's use to less sensitive tasks and relies on its own Nemotron models for internal work.

Microsoft, meanwhile, is stepping up by offering more secure cloud options and its own AI tools.