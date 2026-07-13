Pangram report finds AI wrote 25% of long posts online

Medium shows 31% of long-form and 28% of short-form content as fully AI-written, while X (formerly Twitter) isn't far behind, with nearly half of its content showing signs of AI involvement.

Reddit has less, but still up to 12%. Interestingly, LinkedIn says it will downrank AI-made posts but used AI in its own announcement.

Experts like CEO and Co-founder of Pangram's Max Spero say people are leaning on AI for professional communication more than ever. But as Vikas Chawla, Co-founder of Social Beat, points out, real voices still matter if you want to stand out online.