Pankaj Agarwal announces National Electricity Data Sharing Framework in October
India is rolling out the National Electricity Data Sharing Framework in October.
Announced by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, this move means unified data on generation, transmission, distribution, grid operations, and power markets will finally be in one place.
The goal? Power sector players, especially startups, making informed decisions and plans.
National Electricity Data Governance Committee announced
This framework is a big win for power sector players, especially startups, who rely on unified data provided in a structured manner to make informed decisions and plans and develop new applications by adopting AI.
A National Electricity Data Governance Committee, featuring both government and private sector voices, will oversee things.
Agarwal also encouraged the industry to use this structured data for AI projects.