Paramount+ Black Friday: 2 months ad free $6 Essential $2.99
Paramount+ is jumping into Black Friday with a pretty tempting offer: two months of ad-free streaming for only $6. That's way less than the usual $13.99 per month Premium price.
If you're looking to save even more, the Essential plan is going for just $2.99 per month during this promo.
Paramount+ offers Sheridan series, sports, movies
There's plenty to binge, from Taylor Sheridan's shows like Tulsa King and Frisco King to next-day CBS favorites such as Survivor and The Amazing Race.
Sports fans can stream NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League matches, and movie buffs get access to big titles like the Mission: Impossible series, all in one place.