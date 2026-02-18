Parental controls don't curb social media use by teens: Meta

A recent internal study by Meta , "Project MYST," has found that parental supervision and controls have little effect on teens' compulsive use of social media . The research was done in partnership with the University of Chicago and surveyed 1,000 teens and their parents about their social media habits. The findings were revealed during a testimony in a social media addiction trial last week at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Research findings Study results show no impact of parental supervision The Project MYST study found that "parental and household factors have little association with teens' reported levels of attentiveness to their social media use." In other words, even with parental controls or household rules and supervision, it doesn't affect whether a child will overuse or use social media compulsively. Both parents and teens agreed on this front in the study, which suggests that these measures are ineffective in curbing excessive social media usage among teenagers.

Implications Findings challenge effectiveness of parental controls The findings of Project MYST challenge the effectiveness of built-in parental controls in Instagram and time limits on smartphones. The plaintiff's lawyer argued that these measures would not necessarily help teens become less inclined to overuse social media. The original complaint claims that teens are being exploited by social media products with flaws like algorithmic feeds designed to keep users scrolling, variable rewards that can manipulate dopamine delivery, incessant notifications, and deficient tools for parental controls.

Advertisement

Testimony Instagram head claims ignorance about Project MYST During his testimony, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri claimed he wasn't familiar with Meta's Project MYST, despite a document suggesting he had approved its progress. Mosseri said Meta conducts many research projects but could not recall anything specific about MYST beyond its name. The plaintiff's lawyer used this study as an example of why social media firms should be held accountable for their alleged harms, not parents.

Advertisement